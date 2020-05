May 22 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - PROPOSED FUNDRAISING TO RAISE UP TO £12 MILLION

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - TO RAISE UP TO £12 MILLION VIA A PLACING OF NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT A PRICE OF 11 PENCE PER NEW ORDINARY SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: