March 6 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - NEW CONTRACT

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC SAYS NEW HVIVO CONTRACT SIGNED WITH A EUROPEAN BIOTECH COMPANY

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC SAYS RSV HUMAN CHALLENGE STUDY IS PROJECTED TO DELIVER £3.2M IN REVENUE ALL OF WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE RECOGNISED IN 2020

* IF RSV HUMAN CHALLENGE STUDY IS SUCCESSFUL, EXPECTS ADDITIONAL FOLLOW-ON LARGER PIVOTAL CHALLENGE STUDY TO COMMENCE END Q4 2020