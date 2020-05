May 18 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* UPDATE ON ANTIBODY TEST AND SHARE PRICE MOVEMENT

* CONFIRMS MOSAIQ COVID-19 ANTIBODY MICROARRAY MACHINE ON SITE AT HVIVO’S LABORATORY IN EAST LONDON

* MACHINE EXPECTED TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL WITHIN 2 WEEKS AFTER WHICH IT WILL HAVE CAPABILITY TO UNDERTAKE UP TO 3,000 TESTS/DAY Source text reut.rs/2yYFFqB Further company coverage: