March 9 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* OPEN ORPHAN - COMMENCED DEVELOPMENT OF COMMERCIAL HUMAN CORONAVIRUS CHALLENGE STUDY MODEL

* OPEN ORPHAN- IN EARLY TALKS WITH KING & WOOD MALLESONS TO SECURE FUNDING FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF CORONAVIRUS CHALLENGE STUDY

* OPEN ORPHAN- INTENDS MAJOR COST OF DEVELOPING CORONAVIRUS HUMAN CHALLENGE MODEL TO BE PRIMARILY FUNDED BY NEW CHINESE PHARMACEUTICAL PARTNER COS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: