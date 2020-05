May 22 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* FUNDRAISING HAS RAISED ABOUT £12 MILLION THROUGH PLACING OF 109.5 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES

* FIRM FUNDRAISING SHARES WILL BE ADMITTED TO TRADING ON AIM AND EURONEXT GROWTH AT 8.00 A.M. ON OR AROUND 29 MAY