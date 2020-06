BRIEF-Open Orphan Says Strategic Review Underway To Seek To Monetise 49% Stake In Imutex

June 24 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - STRATEGIC REVIEW IS UNDERWAY IN ORDER TO SEEK TO MONETISE 49% STAKE IN IMUTEX

* OPEN ORPHAN - STRATEGIC REVIEW TO SEEK TO MONETISE OTHER NON-CORE INVESTMENTS LIKE 62.5% IN PREP BIOPHARM & 100% STAKE IN AN IMMUNOMODULATOR

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - STRONG PIPELINE OF WORK TO BUILD H2 2020 REVENUE, TARGETING OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY BY Q3 2020

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - FURTHER EUR 2.5M OF COST TO BE REMOVED FROM BUSINESS IN H2 2020