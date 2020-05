BRIEF-Open Orphan Says Trevor Phillips Standing Down As CEO

May 4 (Reuters) - Open Orphan PLC:

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC - MAJOR NEW CONTRACT AND DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC SAYS NEW CONTRACT SIGNED WITH US BIOTECHNOLOGY COMPANY FOR RESPIRATORY SYNCYTIAL VIRUS (RSV) HUMAN CHALLENGE STUDY

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC SAYS CHALLENGE STUDY PROJECTED TO DELIVER £3.5 MILLION IN REVENUE IN 2020

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC SAYS STUDY WILL COMMENCE IN HVIVO’S UNIQUE LONDON-BASED QUARANTINE UNIT IN Q3 OF 2020

* OPEN ORPHAN PLC SAYS TREVOR PHILLIPS IS STANDING DOWN AS CEO AND WILL REMAIN IN THIS ROLE UNTIL END OF JUNE BUT LEAVES BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT