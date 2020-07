July 28 (Reuters) - Open Orphan Plc:

* CONTRACT FOR COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL

* ‍CONTRACT WITH CODAGENIX FOR PHASE I TRIAL OF A SINGLE-DOSE, INTRANASAL SARS-COV-2 VACCINE CANDIDATE IN 48 HEALTHY YOUNG ADULTS

* VACCINE BEING TRIALLED AT HVIVO’S QUARANTINE FACILITY IN WHITECHAPEL IN LONDON

* PHASE I STUDY TO START IN EARLY AUTUMN WITH INITIAL DATA EXPECTED BY END OF 2020​