March 17 (Reuters) - Openjobmetis SpA Agenzia per il Lavoro :

* FY REVENUE EUR 565.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 594.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 10.4 MILLION VERSUS 12.4 EUR MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE

* ECONOMIC SCENARIO EXPECTED IN 2020 SHOULD BE MORE FAVOURABLE TO TEMPORARY WORK MARKET, THOUGH IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS REMAINS TO BE SEEN