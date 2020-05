May 15 (Reuters) - Openjobmetis SpA Agenzia per il Lavoro :

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 129.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 130.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT STABLE AT EUR 1.2 MILLION

* IT DOES NOT CURRENTLY HAVE SUFFICIENT ELEMENTS TO ESTIMATE IMPACT THAT COVID-19 CRISIS WILL HAVE DURING 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)