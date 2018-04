April 27 (Reuters) - Openlimit Holding AG:

* SALES FROM DELIVERIES AND SERVICES ROSE IN 2017 BY 18% TO EUR 7.11 MILLION.

* EBIT FOR 2017 IMPROVED BY 62% FROM EUR -7.85 MILLION TO EUR -3.00 MILLION IN THE REPORTING PERIOD

* FY NET LOSS EUR 3.03 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.57 MILLION YEAR AGO

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SALES IN EUROS JUST UNDER 8-DIGIT