BRIEF-Openlimit Holding H1 EBIT loss narrows to 0.86 million euros​

Sept 26 (Reuters) - OPENLIMIT HOLDING AG:

* H1 EBIT IMPROVED BY 15% FROM EUR -1.01 MILLION TO EUR -0.86 MILLION​

* H1 REVENUES FROM DELIVERIES AND SERVICES UP 19% AT EUR 3.92 MILLION ​

* H1 NET LOSS OF EUR 1.15 MILLION COMPARED TO A NET LOSS OF EUR 1.26 MILLION OF THE PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD​

* HAS AN ACCEPTABLE ORDER BACKLOG FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

* GENERALLY ASSUMING THAT WE WILL BE ABLE TO SECURE A SUBSTANTIAL ORDER BACKLOG FOR 2018 THIS YEAR​