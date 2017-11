BRIEF-Opera Q3 top line down 20 pct after weak quarter for Adcolony

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Opera Software Asa

* Q3 adjusted ebitda $7.9‍​ million versus $11.9 million in Q3 2016 (Reuters poll $7.4 million)

* Q3 revenue $108.7 million versus $136 million in Q3 2016 (Reuters poll $114 million)

* Says revenue down 20 percent due to decline in revenue from AdColony. This was partly offset by growth in Bemobi, SurfEasy and Skyfire

* Expects Adcolony revenue in 2h17 to be slightly lower compared to 1h17‍​

* Expects to see revenue growth in Bemobi in 2017 versus 2016

* Aims to make skyfire profitable in 2017