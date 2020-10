BRIEF-Operation Warp Speed Chief Adviser Moncef Slaoui Says Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy Readouts Expected Between Nov-Dec

Oct 6 (Reuters) - BioNTech SE:

* SLAOUI SAYS WITHIN THE NEXT MONTH OR TWO ‘WE FEEL COMFORTABLE’ THAT WE WILL HAVE EFFICACY DATA ON ONE OR TWO VACCINES (NOT WE WILL HAVE ONE OR TWO EFFICACIOUS VACCINES) TO DELIVER TWO DOSES OF VACCINE TO 30 MILLION PEOPLE FIRST IN NOV-DEC

* OPERATION WARP SPEED CHIEF ADVISER MONCEF SLAOUI SAYS PFIZER, MODERNA COVID-19 VACCINE EFFICACY READOUTS EXPECTED BETWEEN NOV-DEC - JHU-UW VACCINE SYMPOSIUM

* SLAOUI SAYS ASTRAZENECA COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL READOUTS FROM OUTSIDE U.S. EXPECTED IN LATE-OCT OR NOV; SAYS U.S. WILL ONLY HAVE A ‘VERY FEW DOSES’ IN THAT TIME FRAME - JHU-UW VACCINE SYMPOSIUM

* SLAOUI SAYS HAS COUNSELED MANUFACTURES NOT TO FILE FOR AN EUA IF THERE ARE NOT SUFFICIENT DOES OF VACCINE AVAILABLE - JHU-UW VACCINE SYMPOSIUM Further company coverage: