March 3 (Reuters) - Kandi Technologies Group Inc:

* OPERATIONS RESUME AT KANDI TECHNOLOGIES AND SUBSIDIARIES

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP - Q1 RESULTS WILL BE IMPACTED BY VIRUS-RELATED CLOSURES

* KANDI TECHNOLOGIES - BASED ON CURRENT ORDER RATES FOR ALL-TERRAIN VEHICLES, PRODUCTION, SALES FROM JINHUA FACILITY ANTICIPATED TO GROW 50% IN 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: