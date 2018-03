BRIEF-Opes Acquisition Securities To Commence Separate Trading

March 22 (Reuters) - Opes Acquisition Corp:

* OPES ACQUISITION CORP. SECURITIES TO COMMENCE SEPARATE TRADING

* OPES ACQUISITION CORP - ‍SEPARATE TRADING OF ITS COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS UNDERLYING COMPANY’S UNITS WOULD COMMENCE ON OR ABOUT MARCH 26, 2018​

* OPES ACQUISITION CORP - ‍COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS WILL BE LISTED ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKETS UNDER SYMBOLS “OPES” AND “OPESW,” RESPECTIVELY​

* OPES ACQUISITION CORP - ‍UNITS NOT SEPARATED WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET UNDER SYMBOL "OPESU."​