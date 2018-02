Feb 2 (Reuters) - Opgen Inc:

* OPGEN ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $12 MILLION UPSIZED PUBLIC OFFERING

* ‍THE UNITS ARE BEING OFFERED AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $3.25 PER UNIT​

* ‍PRICING OF A PUBLIC OFFERING OF AN AGGREGATE OF 3.7 MILLION UNITS

* ‍UNITS ARE BEING OFFERED AT A PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $3.25 PER UNIT​