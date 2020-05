OpGen Inc:

* OPGEN INC - ANTICIPATE ACUITAS AMR GENE PANEL (ISOLATES) DIAGNOSTIC TEST REVIEW PROCESS IS NEARING COMPLETION

* OPGEN INC - STILL EXPECT COVID-19 RELATED DELAYS TO SECOND INTERACTIVE RESPONSE REVIEW; FINAL TIMING HARD TO PREDICT

* OPGEN INC - WILL ALSO SEEK TO RAISE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL FOR OPGEN