BRIEF-OpGen Q2 loss per share $0.15​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - OpGen Inc

* OpGen reports 2017 second quarter financial results and provides business update

* Q2 revenue $700,000 versus $1.2 million

* OpGen Inc qtrly ‍net loss per common share, basic and diluted, $0.15​

* OpGen - ‍first of rapid tests expected to be tested at third-party clinical evaluation sites in q4 and launched as an ruo test in first half of 2018​

* OpGen Inc - ‍cash and cash equivalents were $0.2 million as of June 30, 2017 compared with $4.1 million as of december 31, 2016​

* OpGen Inc - ‍expect a decrease in operating expenses of approximately 25% to 30% in second half of 2017​