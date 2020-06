June 9 (Reuters) - OpGen Inc:

* OPGEN RELEASES PRELIMINARY DATA DEMONSTRATING ITS UNYVERO HPN PANEL FOR PNEUMONIA IDENTIFIES LIFE-THREATENING BACTERIAL CO-INFECTIONS IN COVID-19 PATIENTS IN JUST FIVE HOURS

* OPGEN - PERFORMANCE OF UNYVERO HPN PANEL FOR PNEUMONIA PROVES TO BE STRONGLY CONCORDANT (98.2%) COMPARED TO BACTERIAL LOWER RESPIRATORY TRACT CULTURE