March 24 (Reuters) - OpGen Inc:

* OPGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE FOR OPGEN AND CURETIS GROUP

* Q4 REVENUE $821,000 VERSUS $759,000

* OPERATIONS FOR OPGEN & CURETIS CURRENTLY IMPACTED BY GLOBAL STAY-AT-HOME RESTRICTIONS, TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS