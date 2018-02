Feb 13 (Reuters) - Opgen Inc:

* OPGEN INC - ‍ENTERED GLOBAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT TO USE THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC‘S REAL-TIME PCR TECHNOLOGY IN COMPANY‘S ACUITAS AMR GENE PANEL TESTS​

* OPGEN INC - ‍PLANNING CLINICAL TRIALS TO SUPPORT REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR BROADER CLINICAL USE IN PATIENTS WITH COMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS​