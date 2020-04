BRIEF-Opgen Says Total Revenue For Q1 2020 Was About $617,000

April 14 (Reuters) - OpGen Inc:

* OPGEN ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED REVENUE AND CASH POSITION FOR FIRST QUARTER 2020 AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* OPGEN INC - TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 2020 WAS ABOUT $617,000

* OPGEN INC - EXPECT COV-2 TEST KIT SALES IN EUROPE TO CONTINUE CONTRIBUTING TO CO’S TOP-LINE REVENUE IN Q2 OF 2020

* OPGEN INC - TESTING AND TRIAL FOR ACUITAS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED

* OPGEN INC - CASH AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 WAS ABOUT $11.5 MILLION