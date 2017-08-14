FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2017 / 10:42 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Ophthotech announces results from phase 3 trial of Fovista

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp:

* Ophthotech announces results from third phase 3 trial of Fovista® in wet age-related macular degeneration

* Ophthotech corp - ‍pre-specified primary endpoint of mean change in visual acuity at 12 months was not achieved​

* Ophthotech - ‍did not observe any clinically meaningful visual benefit in pre-specified secondary endpoints when fovista was added to eylea or avastin regimen​

* Ophthotech - ‍addition of 1.5mg of Fovista to Eylea or avastinregimen did not result in benefit as per mean change in visual acuity at 12-month point​

* Ophthotech - ‍ocular adverse events more frequently reported in fovista combination therapy group compared to eylea or avastin monotherapy group were mainly related to injection procedure​

* Says ‍company has decided to stop treating patients who are in second year of oph1004 study​

* Ophthotech - ‍based on a preliminary analysis, fovista combination therapy & eylea or avastin monotherapy were generally well tolerated after 1 year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

