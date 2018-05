May 1 (Reuters) - Ophthotech Corp:

* OPHTHOTECH COMPLETES PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN THE PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL OF ZIMURA® IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-VEGF THERAPY IN WET AGE-RELATED MACULAR DEGENERATION

* OPHTHOTECH CORP - INITIAL TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED BY END OF 2018

* OPHTHOTECH CORP - WILL EVALUATE DATA AT MONTH 6