March 5 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON FEB 27, CO AND ADAPT PHARMA OPERATIONS LIMITED RECEIVED NOTICE FROM TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA INC - SEC FILING

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS - TEVA FILED ANDA WITH FDA FOR MARKETING APPROVAL OF GENERIC VERSION OF NARCAN 2 MG/SPRAY NASAL SPRAY BEFORE EXPIRY OF CERTAIN U.S. PATENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2I5daXC) Further company coverage: