April 18 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS AWARDED GRANT OF APPROXIMATELY $7.4 MILLION FROM THE NATIONAL INSTITUTES OF HEALTH FOR DEVELOPMENT OF OPNT003, INTRANASAL NALMEFENE, FOR TREATMENT OF OPIOID OVERDOSE

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS-GRANT INCLUDES ABOUT $2.6 MILLION TO BE FUNDED FOR PERIOD ENDING MARCH 31, 2019, WITH BALANCE TO BE FUNDED OVER SUBSEQUENT 2 YEARS