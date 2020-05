BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals Posts Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.40

May 12 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.40

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.19 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 2020 REVENUES OF $4.3 MILLION DRIVEN BY NARCAN NASAL SPRAY ROYALTIES OF $4.2 MILLION

* PROJECTED ROYALTIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 OF APPROXIMATELY $26.2 MILLION

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $32.2 MILLION AND NO DEBT AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* NOW EXPECTS TO FILE AN NDA IN EARLY 2021 ON OPNT003

* OPNT003 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IMPACTED BY COVID-19 RELATED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IN EUROPE

* NO NEED TO ACCESS GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS IN U.S. OR UK FOR COVID-19-RELATED FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: