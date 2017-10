Sept 15 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍on September 8, co and Torreya Partners entered into a supplemental engagement letter effective September 7​

* Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍supplemental agreement modifies and supplements engagement letter dated December 18, 2014​ Source text: [bit.ly/2x07RpX] Further company coverage: