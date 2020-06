BRIEF-Opiant Pharmaceuticals Statement On U.S. District Court Decision

June 5 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS STATEMENT ON U.S. DISTRICT COURT DECISION

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS - U.S. DISTRICT COURT FOR DISTRICT OF NJ ENTERED DECISION IN PATENT LITIGATION REGARDING NARCAN NASAL SPRAY 4MG/SPRAY PRODUCT

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COURT RULED IN FAVOR OF DEFENDANTS, TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS INDUSTRIES LTD

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - OPIANT'S COMMERCIAL PARTNER EMERGENT BIOSOLUTIONS, INTENDS TO APPEAL DECISION TO COURT OF APPEALS FOR FEDERAL CIRCUIT