March 25 (Reuters) - Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DECIDED TO DELAY STARTING RECRUITMENT FOR PHASE 2 STUDY FOR OPNT002 DUE TO COVID-19

* OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS INC - COVID-19 HAS NOT IMPACTED OUR ONGOING DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR OPNT003 AND OPNT004 Source :(bit.ly/2UiiM99) Further company coverage: