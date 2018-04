April 27 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH INC - INTENDS TO REMAIN ON TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE AND WITHDRAW ITS REQUEST TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST ITS COMMON STOCK FROM TASE

* OPKO HEALTH - HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: