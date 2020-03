March 25 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH REPORTS INTERIM RESULTS FOR TWO ONGOING RAYALDEE STUDIES

* OPKO HEALTH INC - PHASE 4 HEAD-TO-HEAD STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH STAGE 3 OR 4 CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE

* OPKO HEALTH INC - PHASE 2 TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH STAGE 5 CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE ON DIALYSIS

* OPKO HEALTH - FINAL RESULTS FROM ONGOING PHASE 4 TRIAL FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE TREATMENT ARE EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: