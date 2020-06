BRIEF-OPKO Health Reports Positive Results Of Study Of Somatrogon

June 9 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH ANNOUNCES POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS OF PHASE 3 EFFICACY AND SAFETY STUDY OF SOMATROGON FOR THE TREATMENT OF JAPANESE CHILDREN WITH GROWTH HORMONE DEFICIENCY

* OPKO HEALTH INC - JAPAN PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OBJECTIVES

* OPKO HEALTH INC - ONE PATIENT IN GENOTROPIN GROUP DISCONTINUED TREATMENT IN STUDY DUE TO ADVERSE EVENTS

* OPKO HEALTH INC - FINDINGS WERE CONSISTENT WITH RESULTS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED IN PHASE 3 GLOBAL STUDY

* OPKO HEALTH INC - WEEKLY SOMATROGON ADMINISTRATION WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED

* OPKO HEALTH - JAPAN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF SOMATROGON DEMONSTRATED THAT EFFICACY & SAFETY OF SOMATROGON ADMINISTERED WEEKLY WAS COMPARABLE TO GENOTROPIN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: