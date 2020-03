BRIEF-Opko Health Says Bioreference Labs Now Accepting Specimens For Testing Of COVID-19

March 13 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH - BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES NOW ACCEPTING SPECIMENS FOR TESTING OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE 2019

* OPKO HEALTH - BIOREFERENCE ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

* OPKO HEALTH - PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW YORK STATE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO PROVIDE TESTING FOR FIRST PUBLIC DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING FACILITY ON EAST COAST

* OPKO HEALTH INC - PUBLIC DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING FACILITY WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW ROCHELLE, NY

* OPKO HEALTH - BIOREFERENCE, WITH STATE OF NEW YORK, EXPECTS TO BEGIN OFFERING UP TO 5,000 TESTS A DAY AT ADDITIONAL SATELLITE TESTING SITES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: