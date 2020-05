BRIEF-Opko Health Says Entered Amendment To Commercialization License Agreement With Pfizer, Others

May 15 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH - ON MAY 12, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO COMMERCIALIZATION LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER, OTHERS

* OPKO HEALTH - UNDER AMENDMENT, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO, PFIZER AGREED TO SHARE EQUALLY ALL COSTS FOR REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF HGH-CTP FOR PEDIATRIC GHD

* OPKO HEALTH - UNDER AMENDMENT, AGREED TO WORK TOGETHER TO IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL PEDIATRIC INDICATION FOR DEVELOPMENT OTHER THAN PGHD ON OR BEFORE DEC. 1

* OPKO HEALTH - AGREED ON PROCESS WHEREBY PFIZER MAY SUBMIT SUPPLEMENTAL BLA FOR GHD IN ADULTS FOLLOWING RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVAL OF BLA FOR PGHD