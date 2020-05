May 8 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH’S BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES LAUNCHES COVID-19 ANTIBODY SCREENING FOR NEW YORK CITY RESIDENTS

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - TESTING WILL INITIALLY BE PERFORMED FOR 140,000 RESIDENTS AT FIVE LOCATIONS

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - COVID-19 TEST RESULTS WILL BECOME AVAILABLE WITHIN 1-3 DAYS, ON AVERAGE