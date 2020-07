BRIEF-Opko Health's Bioreference Laboratories Reports Results Of Covid-19 Testing For Almost One Quarter

July 1 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH’S BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES REPORTS RESULTS OF COVID-19 TESTING FOR ALMOST ONE QUARTER OF A MILLION NURSING HOME AND LIVE-IN FACILITY EMPLOYEES

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - OVERALL 29.0% OF NURSING HOME EMPLOYEES TESTED POSITIVE FOR ANTIBODIES

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - OVERALL 2.9% OF EMPLOYEES TESTED POSITIVE FOR ACTIVE INFECTION (POSITIVE PCR)

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - PERFORMED 222,000 COVID-19 PCR AND 3,500 ANTIBODY TESTS IN OVER 350 FACILITIES