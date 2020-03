March 5 (Reuters) - OPKO Health Inc:

* OPKO HEALTH’S BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES TO INTRODUCE CORONAVIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) TEST

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES- EXPECTING TO RECEIVE SPECIMENS FOR COVID-19 TESTING, BEGIN TO PROVIDE TESTING NEXT WEEK

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES- WITH NETWORK OF PATIENT SERVICE CENTERS, NATIONAL LOGISTIC NETWORK, CO TO GIVE EXPANDED ACCESS TO COVID-19 TESTING IN U.S.