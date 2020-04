BRIEF-OPKO Health's Bioreference Labs In Partnership With New York State Initiates Testing For COVID-19 Antibodies

April 29 (Reuters) -

* OPKO HEALTH’S BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW YORK STATE INITIATES TESTING FOR COVID-19 ANTIBODIES

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - BEGINNING TODAY, WILL OFFER ANTIBODY BLOOD TESTS TO DETECT IMMUNE RESPONSE AFTER INFECTION WITH COVID-19 VIRUS

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - WORKING EXPEDITIOUSLY TO BE ABLE TO TEST 400,000 PATIENTS PER DAY BY MID-MAY.

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - THIS WEEK, CO LAUNCHES COVID-19 ANTIBODY TESTING NATIONWIDE

* BIOREFERENCE LABORATORIES - WORKING EXPEDITIOUSLY TO BE ABLE TO TEST 400,000 PATIENTS PER DAY BY MID-MAY