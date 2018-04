April 5 (Reuters) - OPONEO.PL SA:

* PRELIM. MARCH REVENUE 54.1 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 29 PERCENT YOY

* PRELIM. Q1 REVENUE 119 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 11 PERCENT YOY

* LOWER MARCH REVENUE RESULTS FROM SHIFTING SEASONAL CHANGE OF TIRES TO FIRST WEEK OF APRIL BECAUSE OF HOLIDAY CALENDAR AND WEATHER CONDITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)