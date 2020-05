BRIEF-Oponeo.Pl Q1 Net Loss Narrows To 3.3 Mln Zlotys

May 14 (Reuters) - Oponeo.pl SA:

* Q1 NET LOSS 3.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE 167.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 160.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS 8.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 3.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS BOOKED WRITE-DOWN IN Q1 FOR 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HAS TAKEN STEPS REGARDING LIQUIDATION OF OPONEO.COM.INC AND TURKEY-BASED OPONEO LASTIK