April 14 (Reuters) - OPTeam SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EXPECTS 2020 REVENUE DROP BY ABOUT 25%

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO FOREX RISK CO WILL TRY TO RENEGOTIATE SIGNED DEALS IN WHICH DELIVERY OF GOODS FROM OUTSIDE POLAND PLAYS SIGNIFICANT PART