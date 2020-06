June 10 (Reuters) - Opthea Ltd:

* REPORTS POSITIVE PHASE 2A TRIAL RESULTS OF OPT-302 IN DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA

* PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF RESPONSE WITH OPT-302 + EYLEA (AFLIBERCEPT) ACHIEVED

* CO-PRIMARY SAFETY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2A TRIAL OF OPT-302 IN DIABETIC MACULAR EDEMA MET

* NO OCULAR SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AND INCIDENCE OF INTRA-OCULAR INFLAMMATION IN STUDY EYE WAS LOW