Nov 28 (Reuters) - Optibase Ltd:

* OPTIBASE LTD. ANNOUNCES FINANCING OF OFFICE BUILDING IN CHICAGO, ILLINOIS

* OPTIBASE LTD - ‍ SHINHAN BANK EXTENDED $175 MILLION, 5-YEAR FIXED-RATE LOAN TO SOUTH RIVERSIDE BUILDING, AN AFFILIATE PARTLY OWNED BY OPTIBASE'S UNIT​