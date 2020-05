May 4 (Reuters) - OptiBiotix Health PLC:

* OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC SAYS ENTERED INTO A NON-EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SLIMBIOME® TRADEMARK WITH SMART FOR LIFE, INC

* OPTIBIOTIX HEALTH PLC SAYS LICENSE IS CONTINGENT ON AN ANNUAL MINIMUM ORDER QUANTITY AND FIRST ORDER WITHIN THIRTY DAYS OF SIGNING AGREEMENT