March 12 (Reuters) - Optical Cable Corp:

* Q1 SALES $17.6 MILLION VERSUS $14.6 MILLION

* ‍AS OF END OF FEB 2018, OCC’S SALES ORDER BACKLOG/FORWARD LOAD WAS APPROXIMATELY $19 MILLION​

* ‍EXPECTS A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN NET SALES DURING Q2 2018, AS COMPARED TO NET SALES IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR​