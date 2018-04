April 13 (Reuters) - Optical Cable Corp:

* OPTICAL CABLE SAYS ON APRIL 10, ENTERED INTO A FOURTH LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO MODIFY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 26, 2016 - SEC FILING

* CREDIT FACILITIES PURSUANT TO LOAN CONSIST OF REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, SUPPLEMENTAL REAL ESTATE TERM LOAN, $7 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT

* CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS REVOLVING LOAN EXPIRATION DATE TO SEPTEMBER 30, 2019