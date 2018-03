March 26 (Reuters) - Optiemus Infracom Ltd:

* CO APPROVED PURCHASE OF 10.2 MILLION SHARES OF TELEECARE NETWORK INDIA BY WAY OF TRANSFER FROM G R A ENTERPRISES IN AN ALL CASH DEAL

* SAYS DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 233.4 MILLION RUPEES

* INTERNATIONAL VALUE RETAIL PVT LTD, MP8 TELECOM RETAIL , GDN ENTERPRISES , TELEECARE NETWORK (BD) TO BECOME STEP DOWN UNITS Source text - bit.ly/2pF0IW8 Further company coverage: