BRIEF-OptiFreeze Revises The Sales Prognosis And Recognizes Effects Of Corona

March 27 (Reuters) - OptiFreeze AB:

* OPTIFREEZE REVISES THE SALES PROGNOSIS AND RECOGNIZES EFFECTS OF CORONA

* OPTIFREEZE HAS CHOSEN TO REVISE SALES PROGNOSIS AND NOW EXPECT TO SELL 30 MACHINES OVER COMING THREE YEARS.

* COMPANY RECOGNIZES THAT OUTBREAK OF CORONA VIRUS COULD CAUSE A DELAY OF SOME PLANNED TESTS

* PREDICTS THAT A SLIGHT DELAY IN PLANNED TESTS COULD BE EXPECTED

* ON CORONAVIRUS: COMPANY'S PARTNERS ARE AFFECTED BY RESTRICTIONS IN MULTIPLE COUNTRIES.